It’s a ‘Guyanese Christmas’ no matter which community you’re from

– Tiger Bay residents express enthusiasm for Christmas

YOU know its Christmas time when there is a hustle and bustle of people in the streets and blaring Christmas music from music carts, and shoppers trying to get the hottest and latest deals from stores and business places in and around the city.

While some are looking forward to a glorious season this year after a two-year novel coronavirus pandemic, some are taking it easy and watching as events unfold.

The Pepperpot Magazine visited the community of Tiger Bay in Georgetown to get a feel about how residents living there feel about the hustle and bustle of Christmas this year.

Two residents, Bianca and Telsha expressed similar sentiments that when their children were much younger, they made every effort to ensure that they bought them all the niceties that Christmas has to offer. Now they have grown, they have traded those niceties to ensure that there is food on the table on Christmas morning.

According to Bianca, “I don’t really fight up for Christmas these days. Since the pandemic has ended and prices for almost every commodity has gone up, it is not so exciting as in years gone by.”

Telsha, on the other hand, told Pepperpot Magazine that it is not that she doesn’t shop amidst the skyrocketing prices, but she ensures that she gets the essentials to enjoy the Christmas holidays.

However, another resident, Victor Sobers, said that Christmas was never the same since the passing of his wife, whom he had been happily married to for 49 years.

“My wife died last year around September. It would be the same as when she was around, though I am with somebody now, she and I lived for 49 years. Together, we have 15 children. I hardly look out for Christmas, but I celebrate it because it is a Christian tradition and I am a Christian. I would never abandon the thought of Christmas, but everything is about money. Once you have money, you are okay,” Sobers told Pepperpot Magazine.

According to Sobers, there is no better country now than Guyana, whose citizens are known for their generosity and hospitality.

Guyanese Christmas in the “ghetto”, according to Sobers, is very exciting and prosperous since people have more money to spend and buy all the niceties they need to enjoy a merry and jolly Christmas.

When Pepperpot Magazine visited, Sobers was happily plying his trade, just at the helm of the community, with his stand of biscuits, sweets, and other goodies.

He mentioned that people, particularly down the more commercialised areas like Regent Street, are shopping like crazy, as Guyanese like to say, because there is more purchasing power in their dollar, so to speak, and much more commodities to buy from vendors and store owners.

Christmas is different for all of us. For those with plenty, it can be a time of extravagance, filled with fancy gifts and an abundance of food. But not everyone is so lucky. Tucked away in several forgotten corners of our country, many persons oftentimes observe this festive season with the little that they have, yet, they have no choice but to make the best of it.

Sobers also noted during his interview high in praise for what he described as a better standard of living in the tenure of this administration because, as he described it, particularly as a resident of Tiger Bay, more government officials have visited and given aid to the Tiger Bay community than before.

“Now you see a lot of non-governmental organisations coming around, helping the children, helping people, even his Excellency gave aid for the people in Tiger Bay,” Sobers told Pepperpot Magazine.

Sobers also spoke about the issue of people traversing up and down one of the highly commercialised areas, and taxis not taking you because they according to him complain of wasting gas.

Commuters and shoppers alike are cashing in on the deals offered by the various business entities, particularly at this festive time of the year.

This year, the folks in Tiger Bay will, according to Sobers, enjoy a greater festive season.