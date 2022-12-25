Guyanese women nail the essence of Christmas

…through Atlantic Edge Cake Competition

A GUYANESE Christmas is not complete without the widely adored black cake. Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage Inc., as part of its Christmas activities, on December 17, hosted its first black cake competition at its David Street, Subryanville, Georgetown office.

Sharon Ramrattan, the Director of Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage Inc., said that this cake competition is just one of several ways in which the company is raising family awareness. Family is vital and one of the key factors in developing well-rounded people in society. Sharon also outlined a number of reasons why one should get insurance from Atlantic Edge. The purpose of insurance is to lessen financial uncertainty and make accidental loss manageable, according to Sharon.

Five teams participated in the challenge that was presented. While there were only three prizes, all of the contestants emerged as successful. These participants travelled from various regions to illustrate what traditional black cake means to them.

The competition was judged by four volunteers who not only sampled the cakes but graded each participant on presentation, taste, texture, and density. The winner was determined by who had the most points.

Black cake is adored because of its distinctively dense texture, dark hue, and rich, powerful flavour. This treasured fruit cake, which is soaked in rum, is renowned and sought for at Christmas time, weddings, and other occasions. Its resemblance to chocolate cake may deceive many people who have never tried this dessert.

The Pepperpot Magazine spoke to the contestants to understand how they felt about the activity and how they went about conquering the traditional rum cake, as some would say. More so, the competitors raved about how they were thrilled about the challenge.

With her Christmas tree black cake, Taralyn Harris of the East Bank of Demerara received first prize. Taralyn voiced her enthusiasm about the cake competition, stating that she just had to hop on the bandwagon and demonstrate what this lover of the great arts can bring to the table.

She also joked that she enjoys baking when she is in the mood, as many people would say about this artistic craft. Taralyn, who dislikes consuming excessive alcohol, said she chose red wine to offset the pungent flavour.

Furthermore, in terms of appearance, she was aiming to accentuate the inherent beauty of black cake rather than conceal it behind an overwhelming amount of embellishments. Taralyn did not want to “take away from the cake,” she felt that her creation mirrored an authentic, dark Guyanese black cake. Truly showing that “the core of beauty is simplicity.”

Jacqueline Tull and Dandre Tull, a mother-and-daughter duo, came in second. Dandre noted that she enjoys baking with her mother because it allows them to connect and produce delicious goodies.

Their Christmas tree black cake stood tall and proud in its vivid forest green, caressed by shimmering lights with a star on top to demonstrate that they mean business. These small business owners were ecstatic about putting together their rendition of a Guyanese Christmas.

Dandre added that the pandemic had deterred her from taking advantage of numerous possibilities, but neither her nor her mother allowed this get to them. The Tull ladies travelled from Diamond, East Bank Demerara, to show their Christmas village, complete with upright Nutcrackers, merry snowmen and a village which was covered in white snow. Although this large Christmas tree black cake looks challenging, Jacqueline affirmed that it was ‘a piece of cake.’

Orla Wilson and Jasmine Ramrattan finished in third place. These friends entered the contest for the sake of festivities, but their innovative interpretation of the classic black cake surprised the judges. These women kept things simple yet stylish. Orla was overjoyed to talk about how much she loves to bake and how her kids are some of her biggest supporters.

Rabina Shivraj, another contestant, journeyed all the way from La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara, which is nestled between Blanken Burg and Windsor Forest. Rabina was eager to discuss her passion and its source. She began baking at the tender age of 12, and every Christmas she and her cousin would prepare delights for their parents to savour. Likewise, Rabina claimed that her passion for baking inspired her to start a small business.

Tiffany Ganchand, from Hope which is tucked away on the East Coast of Demerara came to showcase her talents. Her daughter’s teacher encouraged her to exhibit her baking skills at the competition.

Tiffany had the idea to use rum cake and sponge cake to create the classic Christmas cottage from holiday movies. Tiffany’s fantasy materialised with the addition of wreaths, Christmas trees, candy canes, and a cheery snowman.

She created the fondant entirely from scratch using only marshmallows and icing sugar. The owner of her own culinary delight said that while initially crafting fondant from “scratch” offered some challenges, she has now mastered her art and was prepared to dazzle everyone.

A TRUE GUYANESE CHRISTMAS

Due to their unique flavours, Guyanese Black Cake, also known as Rum Cake, and its comrade Guyanese Pepperpot are household favourites.

You know it is Christmas in Guyana when you see Guyanese scouring every nook and cranny for the best deals. In particular, Regent Street, Georgetown is all the buzz as both small and big businesses battle to offer the finest discounts. Markets are crowded with people hurrying to get their “pepperpot meat.”

Additionally, radios blazing the legendary “Christmas in Guyana” by Slingshot throughout the festive season and masquerades parading the streets, upholding our long-standing tradition, brings it all together.

Many people experience nostalgia when they recall their parents or relatives carrying them to view homes decorated with glittering, bright lights and maybe even a Santa on the roof. Main Street, Georgetown, is always one of the main attractions, with shimmering lights hugging seasoned trees and couples and families strolling and embracing the cozy feeling.

But what would a Guyanese Christmas be without traffic congestion? Passengers cram into taxis and buses in anticipation to go buy things they do not really need.

While every nation has its unique Christmas customs, none can compare to Guyanese traditions. Our practices even attract tourists who want to experience our warm-hearted people, flamboyant celebrations, and delicious cuisine and beverages.

On Christmas morning, Guyanese homes all over the nation may experience the same delightful aroma when the pepperpot reheats on the stove, with freshly baked bread to go with the luscious meat dish.

Christmas in Guyana is like our Thanksgiving in that it is mostly celebrated with loved ones and food.

Even before December arrives, Guyanese begin to make preparations for Christmas. Many people may actually relate to being called by their mother or grandmother to do “Christmas cleaning.”

Christmas movie marathons strengthen family bonds and present new viewpoints on life that you have never heard or witnessed before.

On that extremely special day, observing everyone around you joyful and carefree for even a brief period of time gives you a nice, fuzzy sensation inside that you cannot shake.