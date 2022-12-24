US$50M AC Hotels Marriott to create over 200 jobs

–construction underway with eyes set on 2024 completion

CONSTRUCTION of the US$50 million AC Hotels Marriot at Ogle has begun and with works moving apace, some 200 Guyanese are expected to be employed when the hotel officially opens its doors in the fourth quarter of 2024.

During an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Conrad Sabga, the project team leader at Trinuyana Investments, said the new hotel is likely to create waves in the hospitality sector. Persons who wish to be employed at AC Hotels Marriot will undergo rigorous training with international experts.

Professionals from all Caribbean states can submit their applications; however, Guyanese nationals are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

“This project would provide upwards of 200 permanent employment opportunities in various positions. It is anticipated that 99 per cent of the staffing would be Guyanese nationals. Prior to the official opening of the hotel, the selected staff will undergo specific training in the hospitality business which would be conducted by international experts,” Sabga told this publication.

In April of this year, Trinuyana Investments Inc. signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited for the construction of the four-star, 150- room hotel at the East Coast Demerara location.

Trinuyana Investments Inc. is a conglomerate of Guyanese and Trinidadian investors.

Some of the amenities of the new facility will include a swimming pool, fitness room, lounge, library, media salon, meeting room, reception area, a courtyard and an outdoor area. Paved parking lots, drive aisles and site roads will be situated north of the building.

“The AC Marriott would add much needed room stock to the expanding tourism sector and with its global ’bonvoy’ network and would attract travellers who will naturally be introduced to Guyana’s great tourism and business potential through this network,” Sabga said, further adding:

“Marriott is the largest hotel chain in the world and its members are faithful to its brand and know what to expect quality and service wise when they stay at a Marriott Hotel.”

The hotel is anticipated to be a hub not only for visitors and tourists but also the local population, Sabga said.

“The AC Marriott will be located a short walk from the Ogle International Airport and also just a 10-minute drive from Georgetown which makes it very convenient for both business travellers and tourists,” he added

According to Sabga, 114 parking spaces will be provided while a drop off roundabout will be constructed in front of the courtyard. Retail stores are also included in the design.

“The hotel project will include restaurants, shops, and other amenities which would make it an attraction to not only visitors to the country but also to the local population.”

Sabga added, “The hotel will of course be working with the Guyana tourist board in the preparation, selection and offering of unique tourism experiences to its guests who would showcase Guyana’s great potential.”

Meanwhile, President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, at a recent event said with the extensive transformation taking place in Guyana’s tourism and hospitality sector, the government is eyeing profit-making ventures that will sustainably exploit Guyana’s natural beauty, and capitalise on new partnerships.

The Head-of-State further noted that the government is currently in the planning phase for a new hospitality training institute which will cost some US$11 million, and with eight new hotels under construction, that will mean some 1,300 new rooms will be added to the burgeoning tourism and hospitality sector.