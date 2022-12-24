GPF undergoing significant upgrades, rapid transformation – ‘Top Cop’ Hicken

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, said he was honoured to be at the helm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at a time when it is undergoing significant upgrades and rapid transformation.

The ‘Top Cop’ was, at the time, giving his feature address, on Thursday, at the awards ceremony in Regional Police Division Six (East Berbice), at the annual Christmas Luncheon and Awards Ceremony, during which 44 Police Ranks were recognised and awarded for their dedication and hard work in 2022.

The well-organised ceremony was held at the St. Francis Community Developers Japanese Hall, Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant, Berbice.

The ceremony was being held when ranks across Guyana (in all twelve of the Police Regional Divisions) were being recognised for their outstanding performances for the year 2022.

Alluding to the fact that the GPF cannot operate in isolation, the ‘Top Cop’ stressed the necessity for cooperation and partnership between the police and communities. He noted that the GPF is constantly expanding its internal capabilities to fulfil the populace’s needs.

As a result, Hicken said the Guyana Police Force was making the required modifications to ensure that the Force is up-to-date.

With that, he further noted that the GPF was working assiduously to ensure all divisional outposts have infrastructural designs with comforts for serving members of the Force and the public.

Hicken later underscored his desire for the Guyana Police Force to be the shining light across the Caribbean.

The ‘Top Cop’ reminded the ranks that part of the GPF’s focus was ‘partnership’ and, by extension, building bridges across communities. On that note, Commissioner Hicken highlighted the many partnerships with Community Policing Groups (CPGs), private security services, and the several signed MOUs and MOA’s.

He noted that ranks would soon benefit from regional training to build capacity. “In contemporary policing, we cannot work in isolation, so we will continue to build capacity.”

To cut response time, the ‘Top Cop’ stated that every region would be fully equipped to function independently.

The ‘Top Cop’ highlighted the importance of strengthening the bonds of friendship and working in partnership with the communities to build a stronger Police Force.

“Without you, there’s no us,” Commissioner Hicken declared, in direct reference to the importance of members of the public whom members of the GPF are mandated to serve and protect.

In closing, he further reminded ranks that professionalism is paramount and ethical standards must be maintained.

“Be professional at all times and keep the Force’s flag flying high,” Hicken told ranks at the awards ceremony.

For Regional Division six, the ‘Best Cop’ award was won by Constable 23206 Courtney Sampson, who was awarded $100,000 cash, a gift certificate, a trophy, and a plaque.

The First and Second runners-up awards went to Corporal 18405 Winston Poliah, and Constable 24097 Balraj Budhoo, respectively.

Apart from those awards, thirty business communities were awarded certificates of recognition for their sterling contribution to Regional Police Division Six for 2022.

Ten community policing groups were also awarded ‘certificates of recognition’ for their stellar performances and dedication within their various communities in Berbice.

Additionally, accompanying Commissioner Hicken to Berbice was Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Calvin Brutus. Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Bishop Patrick Findlay, and Regional Chairman, David Armogan, were among those in attendance.