Prime Minister’s wife distributes toys, food hampers in East Ruimveldt 

HIGHLIGHTING that Christmas is an apt time for giving and bringing smiles to the faces of those in our community, Mignon Bowen-Phillips, wife of Prime Minister Mark Phillips, on Wednesday, held a toy and food-hamper distribution event at Trench Road, East Ruimveldt.

Over 100 children were given toys, while over 100 families were given food hampers as Mrs. Bowen-Phillips offered them all encouraging and cheerful words for the Christmas season.

“Christmas is a time of giving and sharing, so for this is just another opportunity for the Office of the Prime Minister to spread some Christmas cheer. So, we decided to offer some assistance for the season, and spread some cheer.

“It was nice to see all the children that came out for the toys, so I took the chance to encourage them to continue to stay focused on their education so that they can be able to be part of all of the opportunities that the government of Guyana is presenting. And we gave some small Christmas hampers to the families so that they too can enjoy the season,” Mrs. Bowen-Phillips said