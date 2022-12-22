News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Prime Minister’s wife distributes toys, food hampers in East Ruimveldt 
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Prime Minister’s wife, Mignon Bowen-Phillips (left) shares a food hamper to a smiling resident (Elvin Croker photo)
Prime Minister’s wife, Mignon Bowen-Phillips (left) shares a food hamper to a smiling resident (Elvin Croker photo)

HIGHLIGHTING that Christmas is an apt time for giving and bringing smiles to the faces of those in our community, Mignon Bowen-Phillips, wife of Prime Minister Mark Phillips, on Wednesday, held a toy and food-hamper distribution event at Trench Road, East Ruimveldt.

Over 100 children were given toys, while over 100 families were given food hampers as Mrs. Bowen-Phillips offered them all encouraging and cheerful words for the Christmas season.

“Christmas is a time of giving and sharing, so for this is just another opportunity for the Office of the Prime Minister to spread some Christmas cheer. So, we decided to offer some assistance for the season, and spread some cheer.

“It was nice to see all the children that came out for the toys, so I took the chance to encourage them to continue to stay focused on their education so that they can be able to be part of all of the opportunities that the government of Guyana is presenting. And we gave some small Christmas hampers to the families so that they too can enjoy the season,” Mrs. Bowen-Phillips said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.