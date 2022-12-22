Teen stabbed to death, another person injured as NA man goes berserk 

A 15-year- old boy was brutally stabbed and subsequently submerged in a trench in a horrific incident that has left his family and community in a state of shock and despair.

A 26-year-old man identified as Carl Singh was also stabbed several times by the suspect in a separate attack.

Dead is Carlos Junior Leung-A-Weh, a student of the New Amsterdam Special Needs School.

Reports are that Leung, of Lot 834 Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, was on his was to braid his hair to attend his school party later in the day, when he was attacked in front of his yard at around 06:10 hours on Wednesday.

His mother Michelle Bess, recalled seeing her son leaving the yard with his bicycle and whilst he was in front of the gate, she noticed the suspect coming towards her son with an object in his shirt.

“This morning I send he out. The headmistress call and say they get a party in school and I send he out to go by my niece in Islington to braid his hair, and when he come out and park the bicycle, I see the man coming this side with something under the shirt and he run and bore he [Leung] in his chest and he [my son] start holler for me,” Bess told the Guyana Chronicle.

In tears, the woman said she ran out to her son but had to retreat into the yard after the suspect ran at her with a knife.

Even after inflicting the wound to the young man’s chest, the suspect purportedly continued his attack by throwing the youth into the trench and continuing to stab him while suffocating him under the water.

“He throw Carlos in the trench and he stab him till he dead,” a distraught Bess said.

Eventually, neighbours managed to pull Leung out of the trench, and attempted to pump his chest but was unsuccessful in reviving him.

He was stabbed around five times in the area of his left side abdomen, arm, shoulder, and behind his ear.

He was subsequently taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His mother said when her son was nine years old, he was struck in his head with a bat by another student at his primary school, and has since been suffering with a disability.

Meanwhile, prior to attacking Leung, the suspect went to the home of Singh, a labourer of Lot 88 Timmers Dam, Angoys Avenue, where he called out to purchase chicken. However, as Singh approached the suspect, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times to his back and left side abdomen.

Singh managed to run to safety, where he was picked up and taken to New Amsterdam Hospital and admitted in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested and escorted to the New Amsterdam Hospital for medical attention.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that 41-year-old suspect has been living in the community for close to one year and is said to be mentally ill.

According to the Police, a knife was retrieved in the trench and the Leung’s is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, as investigations continue.