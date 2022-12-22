Modern systems lead to improved efficiency, security in cargo importation

–Dr. Singh says

By Cassandra Khan

INVESTMENTS in modern equipment have resulted in greater efficiency, security and integrity in the process of cargo importation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said, following an inspection of the systems at John Fernandes Ltd and Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNIC), on Wednesday.

Dr. Singh said there are modern scanners that are at both wharves, and those could scan barrels and small packages.

That, he related, was the result of the investments the government had been making to ensure that all major ports of entry could scan cargo.

“We have also been introducing risk management and risk profiling systems and methodologies within the GRA (Guyana Revenue Authority), all with the objective of deploying technology and data in a more efficient way to facilitate more efficient customs operations and more efficient trade transactions,” Minister Singh said.

He related that the scanner allows the customs team to have an immediate initial insight into the contents of the packages.

“The customs teams have been trained to read the results of the scanning machines to be able to determine immediately which cargo, packages can be cleared for immediate release and which should be flagged, perhaps for detailed inspection,” Dr. Singh said.

Approximately 80 per cent of the barrels are flagged green, which means when they come through the scanner, the GRA team could determine which are low-risk barrels, boxes or small crates, so officers could attach a green label, indicating that GRA does not have to interact with the importers thereafter.

The system is especially important during the Christmas season, when persons would import more items or receive items from abroad.

Dr. Singh recalled that the first investment in scanners was made in 2014, and the government has since been adding to the existing complement at various ports to increase efficiency.

Aside from those investments, he said the government was also supporting private investments in any way so that the port facilities could be upgraded.

Minister Singh reminded persons that he participated a few months ago, in a public signing ceremony between IDB invest and Muneshwers Ltd, during which the IDB invest signed a loan agreement with Muneshwers Ltd to finance the acquisition of a crane to be located at the company’s wharf.

“John Fernandes is planning to make a similar investment in a crane that is going to be on the waterfront, which will facilitate much more rapid offloading of vessels,” he said.

Dr. Singh added: “If we now have two cranes on the waterfront, what we have is a situation where we are going to have two modern cranes helping to offload the vessels and it is also going to mean a wider range of vessels coming to port with containers. Right now, vessels that are coming with containers have to have their own cranes on them, otherwise they are not able to offload the cargo.”

Minister Singh related that vessels will be able to bring more cargo because they would not have to facilitate the weight of the crane.

PREPAID SYSTEMS

Godfrey Statia, Commissioner General of GRA, said that prepaid systems, which have already been implemented at GNIC, allow for the merging of both systems of the port authority or the owner of the port with the GRA systems.

“The port owners would collect on behalf of the GRA, thereby, minimising the importers’ contact with the GRA,” Statia said.

He related that after they scan the barrels or packages, they would label them green, yellow, or red. If it is labelled green and prepaid, they do not need to see the importer; this makes it easier for everyone.

With the prepaid systems, there are a lot of door-to-door activities, whereby the packages or barrels are delivered to a person’s home.

“What normally happens is that the agent or the wharf owner would give a deposit to GRA and as they clear their goods that deposit is reduced and replenished,” Statia said.

CLEARED BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Meanwhile, Minister Singh said that the government wants people to get their cargo cleared before Christmas.

“So, I want all of us, both the John Fernandes team and the customs team to do all that is necessary to ensure that people get their barrels, focusing particularly on household traffic so people get their barrels in time for Christmas. That’s very important,” he said.

As for the prepaid system, there is an ongoing conversation on how authorities could better streamline the processes to make them more efficient going forward.

“Things like a prepayment option that is under discussion, ways in which we can reduce the customer’s interaction or the importers’ interaction… and I want that conversation to continue with not only John Fernandes but with all of the other port facilities to make sure that we simplify the process, so that people can come in,” Dr. Singh related.

He added: “People really shouldn’t have to be sitting around waiting for hours or waiting in a long line or waiting in the rain.”

Approval has been granted for the custom staff to work overtime and they will be working until midnight.

“Remember, a lot of these people are looking forward to getting their barrels before Christmas and ensuring that they are able to realise that objective is largely in our hands,” Minister Singh said.