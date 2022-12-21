Matthews Ridge youths, single mothers to access greater opportunities

–with plans to establish 25-acre integrated model farm

–road, electricity upgrades also in the pipeline to benefit entire community, President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, said that the government wants to develop some 25 acres of land in Region One to make an integrated model farm to further boost the region’s agricultural sector.

The Head of State made these remarks during an engagement with residents at Matthews Ridge, as part of an outreach to the region.

He related that the Minister of Agriculture will come to the region before the end of the year to do an assessment.

The government also intends to recruit young people and single mothers to work on the model agricultural food production system for the sub-region.

Dr. Ali said: “If a company has to buy food supplies, the model farm can be a provider of food for the company and food for all the other private sector entities [and] for the mining sector right here.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Ministry of Housing and Water will work along with the Ministry of Agriculture in designing this project.

“… We can move into actualising it by the first half of next year, so we can develop this 25-acre area,” President Ali said.

He went on to add that this is one way to build a new breed of entrepreneurs in the region while also bringing additional revenue to various communities.

Further, it was announced that residents of Matthew’s Ridge could expect major developments in their community with the upgrading of 3.8 kilometres of roads and the extension of electricity to the Minab area.

Dr. Ali said roads at Station Street, School Street, Heaven Hill and Hell Hill will get much-needed upgrades.

“Before the end of this month, the works on these streets must commence,” he told the residents.

President Ali has tasked the Local Government, Public Works, and Housing and Water ministries with engaging the local contractors and residents to execute the works on the road, as part of providing employment and generating income for the communities.

On the issue of the road from Matthew’s Ridge to Port Kaituma and other internal roads, the President expressed disappointment in the way in which the Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI) has been maintaining those thoroughfares.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh and Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat had engaged the company after residents complained about its failure to conduct regular maintenance on the roads.

The President noted that while there have been marginal improvements since the engagement, there continues to be an abuse of the infrastructure within the community.

“The trucks not only driving on the internal roads in the community but [they are] driving on the airstrip now… I would not accept the company not fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities,” the Head of State said.

He went on to relate: “I am making it very clear that the investors need to step up their game and fulfil their responsibility to this community.”

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Meanwhile, President Ali reiterated that while his government welcomes investments, investors must stay true to their social responsibilities for the communities they are operating in.

He said Minister Bharrat and his team will be meeting with the management of the manganese company shortly to have “frank discussions.”

“We must have a target set and timeframe… and that timeframe must be monitored stringently,” President Ali said.

In terms of electricity, some $27 million in equipment was procured to extend the electricity supply to Minab, a small settlement located in Matthew’s Ridge.

The materials are in the region awaiting the technical personnel to carry out the work.

“We will work out the cost, we will pay for the labour from the community and we will take the electricity to Minab,” Dr. Ali said.

Additionally, he said that $10 million is earmarked for upgrades to the community’s recreational facility.

Sports gear and equipment will also be provided to encourage sports among youths, while training opportunities will be provided to ensure the young people are gainfully employed.

Further, to boost security in the area, the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station will benefit from an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and pickup, while the pathway to the station will be upgraded.

President Ali and several ministers of government are on a two-day visit to Region One.