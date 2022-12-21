Improved transportation, water, electricity on the cards for Region One

–President Ali announces

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has announced that there are specific plans to improve the transportation, water and electricity systems in communities across Region One (Barima-Waini).

The President made these announcements on Monday afternoon, during an engagement with residents of Port Kaituma.

Addressing specifically, some of the challenges faced by residents in Region One, Dr. Ali said that when one is to look at water supply, the government has some 17 new wells planned in order to ensure that every citizen in the region has 100 per cent access to potable water before 2025.

Along with that, he related that one of the important things that must be addressed is access to electricity. And while investments are being made in education and other sectors with the use of technology, electricity is critical.

“You need energy and electricity at an affordable cost; these communities are geographically challenging, so we have to build an off-grid system that would support our future development needs,” President Ali said.

Following this, an internet hub will be built, since Dr. Ali believes that children, teachers, nurses and others must be able to access quality education and services in the comfort of their communities.

To support those investments, he said that while one solar farm in Mabaruma has been budgeted for, the government is examining the possibility of a 900 KVA solar farm for Port Kaituma. As they look to complete the feasibility study in the new year and look at the viability, Dr. Ali said that it would add to the self-sufficiency of the community.

Additionally, among improvements to come to the community, the President highlighted transportation as a major one.

The Head of State related that there is a need to increase production and productivity in the area, in the farming and agriculture sector, and the government intends to work with farmers to expand aquaculture, ginger production and even ground provision production.

He said: “We want to help you with the equipment, bringing in the equipment to help you to establish the farms so that we can have proper drainage, help you so that you can increase the productive capacity of the region and help support you through a transportation infrastructure so you can get your produce to the market.”

Against this backdrop, he related that very early in the new year, the new ferry for the region should be arriving, and this will provide a faster, more efficient and more comfortable means of transportation.

Dr. Ali related that with work ongoing for the removal of trade barriers within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), produce can be directly exported from Region One to neighbouring Caribbean countries.

However, this requires the setting up of a proper facility which can pass all health and shipping standards. He told the villagers that the government is going to invest in a new wharf so that the wharf can support this type of development.

He related that these are the things that the government wants to support as transportation is critical in this regard.