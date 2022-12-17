World-class nursing school on the cards 

–stem cell, mRNA vaccine production also in the pipeline, President Ali says

THE building of an international nursing school accredited by a developed country, a stem cell facility, and the development of a regional mRNA vaccine production facility are some of the ways in which the government is working to turn health care services into an export earner for Guyana, as the country continues on its transformational trajectory.

This was outlined by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday evening, in his address at the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI)’s 133rd Annual Awards Presentation and Gala Dinner, at the Marriott Hotel.

Though presenting on the theme “Government’s Outlook and Projections for 2023,” Dr. Ali decided to share with the business community the government’s plans for Guyana 2030 and beyond.

The Head of State said that capitalising on projected global needs in the healthcare sector, and developing capacity to satisfy the demand is a pivotal area in which the government plans to create an economy that is functional, competitive and provides opportunities for 2030 and beyond.

“We’re looking at the building of a nursing school in collaboration with the US, UK or Canada, certified universities and nursing programmes. So when you get accredited from these institutions you can work in any of these economies easily. So this is not for the Guyanese market, but we are also targeting international students for this nursing school,” Dr. Ali announced.

He related that the government is positioning Guyana over the next eight years, to be relevant in a world environment so that the country can remain a viable state even well past the end of its oil and gas industry.

“Why nursing? In all the developed countries, the entire Europe, the greatest shortage in healthcare is among nurses, and the deficit will grow and demand cannot be met because intake is not matching what demand will be and what the demand is,” the President said.

But nursing is not the only healthcare area where Guyana can create a niche market, and attract international consumers.

“Very soon, we’re hoping that we will realise our first private development in stem cell. Not stem cell research but stem cell. Where athletes, global celebrities, the global rich will come here because we will have a stem cell facility,” Dr. Ali said.

Guyana is also working along with Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean region in jointly developing the region’s first vaccine production factory. It was earlier this year that President Ali first proposed that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) should develop its capacity to produce vaccines for COVID-19 and other illnesses, while making remarks at the 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government.

This is directly due to the difficulties faced by the region in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines, throughout the pandemic; this underscored the importance of putting systems in place to ensure a different outcome for the small, Caribbean nations in the future.

The plans for developing facilities to supply nursing training, stem cells and vaccine production, will be augmented by the hospital facilities that the government has already begun much work on.

Some US$97 million was approved earlier this year by the IDB to rehabilitate existing hospitals in Linden and Essequibo, while the country is on schedule to have a minimum of two Level Five hospitals and three Level Four hospitals across the country in the next four years.

“Two Level Five hospitals, and Level Five is the highest. And that is the public sector; the private sector is also investing heavily in healthcare because we see the potential of healthcare as an export earner for us,” the President said.

The government is exploring the possibility of placing a new state-of-the-art mental health facility in New Amsterdam in Region Six, as the country continues to place focus on building out the economy.

“We cannot move in a straight line, we have to go to the top of the class. Make mistakes and learn, but at the same time ensure successes overrun any mistakes. If we are not going to do that then 2030 will meet us in a totally different world and we are not prepared to compete, to position ourselves to be a viable state,” the President commented.