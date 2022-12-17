Almost 20 per cent decrease in crime recorded this year

–Minister Benn says at Division 4 ‘A’ luncheon, award ceremony

By Cassandra Khan

THERE has been a 19.2 per cent decrease in crime for the year 2022 when compared to 2021, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has said.

The minister highlighted this accomplishment during the Regional Division No. 4 ‘A’ annual luncheon and award ceremony.

He related that it is no longer about pure force or the threat of force, the responses have to be more sophisticated in order to have continuous improvement.

“We have to continue to improve the way we do our work. Our intent is to create safe and secure opportunities, environments and relationships which will allow Guyana to grow and be better,” he said.

Minister Benn related that with Guyana’s current and coming development: “We want to be hopeful that within the next three years we have the best Police Force in the Caribbean… I would look forward to another 20 per cent reduction nationally next year,” he said.

Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, in his remarks, said that Division No. 4 ‘A’ is experiencing a 30 per cent decrease in all serious crime when compared to 2021.

“Most notably is our ability to make a change in our murder rate. Last year, this time, we recorded 36 murders. This year we recorded 21 murders that takes us close to a 50 per cent decrease in our murder rate… we are also experiencing a 66 per cent decrease in street crimes,” McBean related.

He noted that the division has investigated over 17,000 reports which resulted in 3,550 persons being charged criminally and the traffic department is responsible for over 4,200 persons taken to court for traffic violations.

“This division also removed over 26 illegal firearms from the streets and seized over 80 kilograms of cannabis and 3.4 kilograms of cocaine,” McBean related.

He said the simple explanation for the decrease in crimes within the division is that they are more visible.

The division was able to have over 8,900 patrols this year, coupled with a significant increase in their intelligence-led roadblocks and operations.

McBean related that when he took over the division, they had four vehicles and six motorcycles for anticrime purposes, and at present, they have 15 vehicles and 33 motorcycles for anticrime.

“An important point to note is the fact that we could not have achieved this without the government of Guyana and the Police Force’s support and guidance,” he said.