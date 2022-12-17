News Archives
Corentyne man dies after pinned by tractor
Diaram “Rakesh” Loojune 
Diaram “Rakesh” Loojune 

A 47-year-old man died tragically on Friday after he was pinned under the tractor he was operating at Wellington Park, Corentyne, Berbice.
He has been identified as Diaram Loojune called “Rakesh,” of Phillipi, East Berbice, Corentyne.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that around noon on Thursday, Loojune was in the process of ploughing a rice field when the tractor toppled and pinned him beneath.
The police were notified and efforts were made to have Loojune removed from beneath the tractor, which was partially submerged in mud.

The tractor after it toppled in the field

Reporters are that Loojune was employed by a rice farmer of Wellington Park, and has been described as a hard-working individual.
The distraught mother of the deceased, Indra Loojune, related she last saw her son about two weeks ago. On Thursday, she recalled receiving a message from her daughter that something had happened in the “backdam” with “Rakesh.”

“He sister was at work and she get a call the tractor toppled pon am and he dead and then meh son-in-law who was at 46 Village come and went down with another tractor and them had to turn over that other one and when them turn am over he dead,” she said.

The woman said her son had been actively involved in caring for the family and his death has left them completely devastated.
“He was a good man, always willing and helpful to everyone,” she said, adding that he was a father of three.

Staff Reporter

