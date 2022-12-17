–Ramjattan says party has to retain seats after coalition splits

LEADER of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan, who recently confirmed that his party is parting ways with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has said that the party has to retain its parliamentary seats once it leaves the coalition.

Ramjattan, during a press briefing on Friday, said although the party is leaving the coalition they cannot be knocked out of their parliamentary seats.

In late November, the AFC leader confirmed to members of the media that the two parties will be parting ways. That announcement came days after the party officially dropped out of the upcoming Local Government Elections.

During the conference, when asked whether the party has officially written to Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton in relation to the exit, Ramjattan said that the two parties will meet soon on the matter.

He related: “I am pretty busy both as a lawyer and a parliamentarian recently.” However, he indicated that the coalition split is a matter that will be discussed with the Leader of the Opposition at a meeting.

When asked about the party retaining its parliamentary seats, Ramjattan went on to say, “Nothing will happen to our nine seats.”

He indicated that the party is “entitled” to its nine seats and told reporters: “Nobody could knock us out once duly elected.”

The relationship between the two parties has had its fair share of problems with Ramjattan confirming previously that they have had quite a few which did not reach the eyes and ears of the public.