BREAKING: Geeta Chandan-Edmond reportedly resigns as PNCR General Secretary
Geeta Chandan-Edmond
Geeta Chandan-Edmond

CONTINUING to fuel suspicions that the internal affairs of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) have reached an all-time low resulting in an exodus of the party’s youth leadership, PNCR’s General Secretary, Geeta Chandan-Edmond has reportedly resigned from her leadership position, according to a source.

Chandan-Edmond has been on extended leave from her duties in the party since August 2022 but had continued to attend Sittings of the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament. Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton was repeatedly questioned during his weekly press conferences about Chandan-Edmond’s hiatus. On each occasion, he rebuffed the questions.

Sources close to the PNC/R, speaking on the condition of anonymity in October, alleged that Chandan-Edmond, who replaced PNC veteran, Amna Ally earlier this year as PNC/R General Secretary, was being forced out of her position.

Based on reports, Chandan-Edmond, an attorney and former magistrate, does not see ‘eye-to-eye’ with the positions and policies of party leader, Aubrey Norton and their relation prior to her going on leave was “rocky”. Several party members had told this publication then that Norton does not enjoy the support of all the Opposition members in Parliament, and his leadership style has alienated many from the party.

