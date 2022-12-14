BREAKING: Georgetown Mayor arrested by police for ‘inciting racial hostility’

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine was, today, arrested by police for inciting racial hostility.

The APNU+AFC’s social media accounts went live on Facebook as the officer was reading the allegation to Narine. In the live, someone could be heard saying the officers were, at the time of the arrest, in the office of Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine. In the video, ranks of the Guyana Police Force were present along with attorneys Roysdale Forde and Darren Wade.

It is unclear what other charges were put against him. This is a developing story.