DEVELOPING: APNU+AFC’s Sherod Duncan also arrested along with Georgetown Mayor
Sherod Duncan
SUSPENDED member of parliament, Sherod Duncan was, earlier today, arrested by police as he was present in the office of Georgetown’s Mayor Ubraj Narine who was also arrested.

It is not yet clear what the charges against Duncan are. Narine, however, was arrested for inciting racial hostility and obstructing traffic in connection to his well-publicised challenged to the removal of illegal vendors on New Market Street, Georgetown outside of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) recently.

Both Duncan and Mayor Narine are at the Brickdam Police Station. This is a developing story.

