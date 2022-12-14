Attorney shot dead in vehicle, husband purportedly kills self

FOUR months after their marriage Peter Charles, 31, a barber, reportedly shot his wife, 31-year-old Attorney-at-Law Asasha Ramzan-Charles, twice, before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The couple reportedly lived two years together before their marriage. She previously lived with her three sisters and parents at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara.

The tragic incident occurred in their Nissan Xtrail vehicle that was parked in front of their Belle West, Canal number two, West Bank Demerara house.

Investigators recovered a .32 semi-automatic pistol with five spent shells from the vehicle. Reports indicated that Peter Charles was a licensed firearm holder.

Asasha Ramzan-Charles, who was a State Counsel attached to the Attorney-General’s Chamber, was shot twice in the head, and her husband had a bullet wound under his chin.

Police removed their bodies which were subsequently transported to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the Attorney-General’s (AG’s) Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs mourned the passing of Ms Asasha Ramzan-Charles, who was employed as State Counsel from October 2020.

Having completed her Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Ms. Ramzan was called to the Guyana Bar in November 2020.

She joined the Litigation Department of the Attorney- General’s Chambers and distinguished herself as a confident, hardworking, able, and driven attorney-at-law.

“Ms. Ramzan brought the highest levels of professionalism and proficiency to every matter in which she was involved, and was concerned especially about the plight of the ordinary Guyanese. Ms. Ramzan-Charles was actively involved in numerous public outreach programmes, including assisting with the land regularisation programme of the Ministry. She often accompanied the Attorney-General, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, in his public and community outreaches, as part of her demonstrable commitment to assist the ordinary Guyanese. Ms. Ramzan-Charles also worked closely with the General Register Office (GRO), providing legal advice on a ready basis to the Registrar on a variety of legal matters,” the Attorney General’s Chambers stated.

Further, the AG’s Chambers noted that her dedication to her work was a hallmark of her tenure at the Chambers, for which she was highly recognised. Those character traits equally applied to the vigour with which she spearheaded cultural activities within the Ministry, including Mashramani, Phagwah, Divali and Eid, Easter and Christmas celebrations.

Ms. Ramzan attended Annandale Secondary School and the University of Guyana. Her colleagues will remember her as energetic, focused and ambitious in all of her professional pursuits.