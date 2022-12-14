News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Barakat Timbers donates security huts to Region Two police
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
One of the donated security huts
One of the donated security huts

TO help boost security particularly during the festive season, Barakat Timbers and Trading Company (BTTC), on Saturday, donated four huts to the police in Region Two.

During a simple ceremony at the company’s Charity location, BTTC’s secretary, Julie Dass, handed over the huts to Region Two Commander, Superintendent Khemraj Shivbaran.

Commander Shivbaran, in brief remarks, thanked the company’s director Imtiaz Barakat on behalf of the Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken and the Guyana Police Force.

He said that the huts will help to boost security in the region during and after the Christmas season.

Commander Shivbaran added that the huts will be placed at Anna Regina and the Charity water front.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.