Barakat Timbers donates security huts to Region Two police

TO help boost security particularly during the festive season, Barakat Timbers and Trading Company (BTTC), on Saturday, donated four huts to the police in Region Two.

During a simple ceremony at the company’s Charity location, BTTC’s secretary, Julie Dass, handed over the huts to Region Two Commander, Superintendent Khemraj Shivbaran.

Commander Shivbaran, in brief remarks, thanked the company’s director Imtiaz Barakat on behalf of the Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken and the Guyana Police Force.

He said that the huts will help to boost security in the region during and after the Christmas season.

Commander Shivbaran added that the huts will be placed at Anna Regina and the Charity water front.