‘The increases are encouraging to us and the many others to come’

–health workers overjoyed for major salary increases announced by President Ali

OVER 5,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and medex, are set to benefit from increased disposable income with the salary increases that were announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday, and persons have already expressed how encouraging this development is to them and what it means for those who are considering a career in the health sector.

“It means a lot in all honesty. I appreciate the well-deserved increase and I’m sure I speak on behalf of many when I say the government has done us well. I do wish they continue their good work and be a blessing to all Guyanese,” commented young Dr. Yulous Allicock, a Medical officer in the neurosurgery department at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Allicock has been working in the public healthcare system for the past three years, with two of those years being dedicated to the neurosurgery department.

Medical officers, like Allicock, are set to gain various percentage increases in the salary adjustments, which will take effect from January 1, 2023.

Based on the salary adjustments, medical interns will see their minimum salary adjusted from $151,347 to $200,000, which represents an additional 32.1 per cent increase on the current minimum salary, while medical officers employed at GPHC, and other facilities, will see their current minimum salary adjusted from $219,878 to $300,000, which represents an additional 36.4 per cent increase.

Medical officers who have completed one-year post-employment experience will see their current minimum salary adjusted to $351,204, while those with two years of post-employment experience will see their minimum salaries adjusted to $414,032. Additionally, those with three years of post-employment experience will see their minimum salary adjusted to $446,160 in line with current practices at the GPHC.

Specialist doctors, such as neurosurgeons, obstetricians, gynaecologists, will have their minimum salaries adjusted upwards from $276,536 to $450,000, which represents an additional increase of 62.7 per cent.

But doctors are not the only ones benefitting. Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Coordinator of Medex Training Programme, Sarah Daniels, was overjoyed that in consideration for the various healthcare professions, the medex profession was not left out.

Medex will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $152,420 to $200,000, representing a 31.2 per cent increase.

“This is like a dream for all the Medex. It’s something that they have been waiting for a long time, and just like that it happened,” Daniels expressed.

She added: “With this increase of 31.2 per cent, which is a very big jump, it looks even more promising for those in training and those who are considering to be Medex.

It gives them something to look forward to.”

Given the extent to which medex, who function mostly in remote locations, have to work, Daniels believes this category of medical workers are especially deserving of the salary increase.

“The medex profession isn’t always highlighted, so I am so happy that it has been put in the spotlight this time around. They wear many hats and supervisory management is one of them. They work very hard and oftentimes, beyond the call of duty,” she relate.

RETAINING PERSONS

Medex are Medical Extension Officers, who function more in the hinterland and riverine areas. Daniels believes too that this salary increase will reduce the brain drain which Guyana’s medical profession often experiences.

“Some of our medex have left with the nurses for the international countries, but with this initiative, it seems a bit more promising and hopefully they will be encouraged to work and to serve the country as a whole with great pride,” she said.

Aside from the doctors and the medex, increases were also considered for nurses, technicians and allied health professionals.

“It’s a good start, and all in all I’m very grateful for the increase! It will really help us” said a nurse stationed at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, in Region Three.

Sharing that she got involved in the nursing profession because of her love for helping persons and making a difference, she noted that it feels great to see the salary in the profession being increased so that nurses can be better compensated.

“It makes you feel good, helping someone knowing that they can’t do something for themselves. It’s just an amazing feeling, because most times patients feel so helpless and hopeless when they can’t do everyday stuff, so it makes you feel good about yourself knowing that I can reassure them, help them in any possible way even talking to them makes a difference in their life,” she shared.

In the category of nurses, persons will have their current salary adjusted from $111,628 to $169,438, which represents an additional 51.8 per cent increase. Staff nurses and midwives will have their current salary adjusted upwards from $127,963 to $195,000, which represents an additional 52.4 per cent increase.

Midwives will see their current minimum salary being adjusted from $96,974 to $169,438, which represents an additional 74.4 per cent increase

Nurse aides and Patient Care Assistants salaries have been adjusted from $80,892 to $100,000, which represents a 23.6 per cent increase, while nursing assistants will have their salaries adjusted from $88,525 to $115,000, which represents a 29.9 per cent increase.