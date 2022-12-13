News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Quarrie to get $35M well and water-distribution system
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, interacts with a resident during her recent visit to Quarrie, Region Nine (DPI photo)
Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, interacts with a resident during her recent visit to Quarrie, Region Nine (DPI photo)

AS government works to ensure that potable water is available in remote parts of the country, some 52 households in Quarrie, a small Amerindian community located in Central Rupununi, Region Nine, will soon benefit from a $35 million well and water- distribution network.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) newsletter, the contract for the project, which has a January 2023 completion date, was awarded to R. Kissoon Construction Company.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, during a visit to the community over the weekend, told residents that the government is committed to ensuring hinterland communities have access to potable water.

“We want everybody to be receiving water because we have a goal. Our objective is that everybody, by 2025, must have 100 per cent access to potable water in your homes. So, we are working towards that”, she was quoted as saying.

Currently, only 20 per cent of the community has access to water and a limited amount is supplied to the school and health post.

The DPI added that the new well will increase water coverage from 20 to 95 per cent.

Additionally, Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) Hinterland Co-ordinator, Ramchand Jailall, said the contractor will employ persons from the community to build the well.

He said the well will provide immediate relief to the community.

According to the DPI, the drilling of the new well also forms part of the government’s five-year strategic plan to achieve 100 per cent access to potable water across the country by 2025.

The minister was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock, Senior Councillor Martin Anthony, contractors and staff of the ministry and GWI.

Sports gears were also handed over to children in the village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.