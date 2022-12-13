CDC prepared to deliver relief supplies as flooding persists

WITH flooding confirmed in six of the 10 administrative regions, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has mobilised teams to provide relief to residents in the affected areas.

The CDC in a press release on Monday confirmed reports of flooding in Regions Two, Four, Five, Seven, Eight and Nine.

“Assessments are still underway, so an accurate number of houses impacted is not yet available. The flooding is caused by heavy and consistent rainfall, which facilitates the over-topping of waterways,” the release stated.

Further, the release said parts of Region Two are experiencing an average of six inches of floodwaters, while Regions Four and Five have an average of three inches of water.

Region Seven is currently experiencing rising river levels between seven and 20 feet in some parts.

Region Eight, however, has seen water levels receding and Region Nine has reported mild flooding around Lethem.

“So far there have been no reports of structural damage, no power outages due to flooding and no shelters have been established to house persons.

“The CDC has teams and relief supplies at the ready to be dispatched to any part of the country. We also have supplies prepositioned at our warehouses in Lethem and Timehri,” the commission said.

Meanwhile, residents countrywide are urged to take precautions where necessary and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.