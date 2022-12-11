Region Seven communities flooded

–Hydromet says rainy season wetter, longer than normal

THROUGH the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has confirmed that at least six villages in the area are flooded.

According to the CDC, Quebanang, Kangaruma, Waramadong, Phillipai, Pappy Show Landing, and Mango Landing are all experiencing different levels of flooding, especially on the farmlands.

Other areas such as Eteringbang and Arau Village are seeing rising river levels, and are cautiously monitoring the situation.

Assessment teams from the Region, led by Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams, are working with the police and other community groups to manage the impact of the flood, while the CDC will remain in constant contact with persons on the ground to determine what measures should be taken.

Meanwhile, residents countrywide are urged to take precautions where necessary, and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time. According to the Hydrometeorological Service, the current rainy season is expected to be wetter and longer than normal.