From Lethem to Georgetown

-the thrilling journey along Guyana’s rainforest and Rupununi Savannahs

“Made rich by the sunshine and lush by the rains, set gem-like and fair, between mountains and seas…Green Land of Guyana.”

As described by its national anthem, Guyana is the home to some of the world’s most magnificent ecosystems.

Eighty three thousand square miles of the country is covered in coastal plains, towering mountains, sprawling natural savannahs and vast rainforest.

Close to 10,000 species of birds, mammals, fishes and other marine life call Guyana their home.

How could you not want to visit?

In this article, I’ll attempt to take you on a journey through the country’s Rupununni Savannahs, in Region Nine, (Upper Takatu- Upper Essequibo) which sees a gruelling yet exciting journey through thick greenery of forested lands and to the regional capital, Lethem.

There are two ways of travelling to the Rupununi Region: one can choose to go by plane and view the forested lands, but if you’re lover of adventure, overland travel will leave you with a thrilling experience.

From Georgetown to Lethem

The journey from the capital city to Lethem is truly exciting and it’s even more fun when you have great people to share it with. So if you decide to plan a trip, grab a friend and tell them to bring a friend along.

The entire journey takes just about 12-16 hours, so be sure to stock up on snacks, water and throw in a few energy drinks.

When me and my fellow colleagues were all packed and comfortably seated, we departed Georgetown at 22:30hrs one Friday night and headed up the East Bank Highway to make our way to Linden, the central town in Region 10, which is known to be the gateway into the country’s hinterland.

After what seemed like an hour and half drive, we arrived in Linden, just close to midnight. In keeping with a schedule with hopes of arriving at our final destination by six the next morning, we wasted no time in carrying on with our journey.

Within a few minutes, our terrain changed and we made our way onto the Mabura trail and this is where the journey truly began. The driver skillfully manoeuvred through the muddy patches along the dirt road, dodging the slushed and water filled potholes in an effort to ensure the vehicle wasn’t stuck along the trail.

After a few stops for bathroom breaks, and hours of driving, I felt myself dozing off as I gazed out the window looking at the dimly lit trail ahead.

I woke up just in time the next morning to capture one of the most glorious views, the sun was about to rise and the towering trees that created a wall of green along the trail was covered in a blanket of mist, as hues of a new day peaked through the clouds.

It was truly amazing and breathtaking that I forgot to take quick snaps of the scenery.

Soon after, we arrived at the Kurukupari crossing, where we boarded a platoon and continued our journey, heading for the golden town, Lethem.



Honourable mentions

Since we had been travelling for a quite a while, we did make a few stops, one at an eco-lodge; of course we not only needed to refuel the vehicle but also our bodies.

Breakfast was served at the Iwokrama Eco Lodge which is also one of the country’s forest research centres.

After travelling for so long, being greeted by the smell of warm Pepperpot and creamy scrambled eggs was a delight. We were even treated to the fine tunes of kiskadees who joined us for breakfast.

I was energised and ready to take on the last lap of our journey and so after a quick walk around the facility, we headed back on the trail. After driving for what felt like another five hours, we parted ways with the forest and entered the rustic savannahs.

The air was fresh, the sun was blazing and my eyes widened as I tried to capture every piece of the scenery.

There she was, the Rupununi stretching far beyond the horizon, a beauty so serene.

I gazed on as the mountains parted the clouds and the breeze whistled past my ear, I’ve explored many parts of the country before, but the Rupununi left me in awe.

I was broken from my trance when the driver said we were just a few minutes away from our final destination and before I could blink, we had arrived in Lethem, after travelling for what felt like two days.

There were sighs of relief as we disembarked the vehicle and headed to the Takutu Hotel, where we would relax and spend the rest our trip.

Although tired and sweaty, I was pumping with adrenaline, it was truly an exciting journey, one I intend to do again and I’d advise anyone to consider.