214 Lindeners certified in 12 vocational, technical training programmes

TWO hundred and fourteen Linden, Region Ten, residents received certificates in 12 vocational and technical programmes offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) during a graduation ceremony hosted recently at Lichas Hall.

The female graduates almost outnumbered the male graduates in the cohort by 102 to 112, respectively. Meanwhile, 395 residents are currently undergoing training.

The skills taught to the graduates were: Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation, Motor Vehicle Repairs, Welding and Fabrication, Electrical Installation, Joinery, A/C Repairs and Refrigeration, Small Engine Repairs, Auto Electricians, Garment Construction, Cake Decoration, Agro-processing, and Cosmetology.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, Board of Industrial Training Director, Michael Turner; Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn; Human Resource Officer, Melinda Kelly; Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves; Technical Officer with responsibility for Region Ten, Tenesha Dennis; Linden Technical Institute Principal, Hector Anthony, and other officials bear witness to the ceremony.

Maughn, CEO of BIT, informed the graduates that the ceremony was just the beginning of their path and that they must be willing to change to improve their chances of success.

This path, he believes, is required since the country’s developing industries, including oil and gas and construction, will demand competent workers capable of making meaningful contributions, as envisioned by the PPP/C Administration.

He said that BIT has been able to realize a vision while being led by Minister Hamilton from August 2020 to the present.

Maughn also committed to the entity’s continued assistance to build qualified and capable personnel in the region and around the country.

Minister Hamilton, in his key address, expressed his gratitude towards the females for seizing this opportunity to empower themselves in conventional and non-traditional male-dominated areas so they can soon contribute to the country’s progress.

He stated that this progress illustrates women’s desire to think outside the box to achieve the skills and abilities necessary to make themselves employable, which is consistent with BIT’s goal of improving people’s lives.

A significant difference and BIT plans to continue growing the country’s labour force and developing qualified workers to assist Guyana in reaching new heights in every industry.

The minister also encouraged them to continue their education as well as study in other vocational and technical programmes to take advantage of the different opportunities that will be available.

A representative from Midas BPO was also invited to conduct on-the-spot job interviews with the interested graduates.