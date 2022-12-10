Guyana strengthens health services with US$97M IDB loan

THE Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a US$97 million loan to strengthen Guyana’s health care network – the first operation under a conditional credit line for investment projects (CCLIP).

According to the IDB, the overall objective of the CCLIP, which will include multiple loans, is to improve access, quality, and efficiency of health services in the country.

The programme, the bank noted will expand the capacity of seven hospitals (four hinterland hospitals in Regions one, seven, eight and nine, Linden Hospital, New Amsterdam Hospital, and Georgetown Public Hospital) and extend the coverage of diagnostic exams and medical consultations.

It will also increase the efficiency of the public health system by supporting improvements in logistics, management, and processes. Infrastructure upgrades include more efficient use of water and energy as well as accessibility provisions for disabled persons.

Further the IDB explained that it is expected that the project will benefit around 406,000 persons, over half of the country’s population.

In addition, the telehealth activities, which will be installed in over 15 health facilities, will reach all ten of the country’s regions, including the hinterlands.

As part of the investment project activities, the CCLIP will also finance Guyana’s plans for a digital transformation in health, including the expansion of the teleradiology and teleophthalmology networks.

Finally, it will strengthen supply chain management, improve the provision of maternal and child health, and contribute to pandemic and emergency preparedness, among other activities.

This programme included a gender and diversity assessment to identify and address health disparities by gender, ethnicity, and disability status. In addition, it contributes to climate change mitigation and adaptation by financing health infrastructure that is environmentally sustainable and resilient to climate change.

The IDB loan has an amortization period of 25 years, a grace period of 5 years, and an interest rate based on Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).