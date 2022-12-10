Essence Magazine ranked Guyana in top 12 tourist destinations

By Cindy Parkinson

GUYANA is ranked among the top 12 places to visit in 2023 by the popular US lifestyle magazine, Essence, in its most recent issue.

The South American nation was listed seventh of the best places to visit. The article claims that Guyana is unquestionably one of the most underrated tourist spots.

As reported by the magazine, over 95 per cent of the nation is covered in lush savannahs, winding rivers and pristine rainforests with distinctive wildlife. It also noted that Guyana offers unequalled and nearly infinite access to undisturbed nature and adventure. The article also promoted visiting Georgetown and dining at places like Nicky’s Fish Shop, the Oasis Café and the Fireside Grill.

Additionally, Essence urges tourists to visit Kaieteur Falls because it is a must-see, along with other sites such as the botanical gardens and even a visit to the neighbouring country Suriname.

Intending to make Guyana the number one eco-destination in the region, the government has allocated $312.8 million to the Ministry of Tourism for the first half of 2022 to improve the sector’s capabilities.

To encourage top-notch service in the tourism business, the government of Guyana has made major investments in developing the service sector with several activities that were aided by the tourism industry during the first half of the year.

This included training 808 people in first aid and CPR, business and social media marketing, hygiene and sanitisation and improving the delivery of high-quality tourism experiences to clients.

The “First Catch” documentary also received financial support to promote and educate people about sport fishing.

Several new products, including the Kopinang Waterfall Experience in Region Eight, Nappi Mountain Trekking in Region Nine, Rainforest Retreat Experience in Region Four and Gobin’s Farm Experience in Region Three, have been produced as a result of the expansion of tour experiences, which was done in collaboration with a number of tour operators, the private sector and communities throughout Guyana.

The famous Rupununi Rodeo’s return has also strengthened the regional economy in Region Nine by allowing numerous small business owners to market and sell their goods, including locally produced handicrafts and cuisines.

The Guyana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism have increased their efforts tremendously to market Guyana as a travel destination.