State agencies, Essequibo speedboats ‘team up’ for stranded Demerara River commuters

FOLLOWING an unplanned strike by water taxi operators plying the Vreed-en-Hoop – Georgetown route which has inconvenienced scores of commuters and created traffic disruptions, state agencies and concerned speedboat operators have come to the rescue.

While many remained stranded at Vreed-en-Hoop this morning, officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Coast Guard of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) quickly mobilised river transport support.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn was on scene at the Stabroek Market (Georgetown) stelling this morning assessing the situation. The minister committed to additional support to commuters if it were needed.

Added to that, the Transport and Harbour Department (THD) and the Maritime Administration (MARAD) also jumped in to support with easing the tense situation.

Speedboat operators from the Essequibo River service later joined the emergency operation to ensure commuters, including school children, could get to the capital city.

A massive traffic buildup was reported at the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Some taxi drivers along the West Bank of Demerara were reportedly hiking fares for stranded commuters desirous of returning home.