News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
State agencies, Essequibo speedboats ‘team up’ for stranded Demerara River commuters
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp Image 2022-12-09 at 11.12.05 AM

FOLLOWING an unplanned strike by water taxi operators plying the Vreed-en-Hoop – Georgetown route which has inconvenienced scores of commuters and created traffic disruptions, state agencies and concerned speedboat operators have come to the rescue.

While many remained stranded at Vreed-en-Hoop this morning, officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Coast Guard of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) quickly mobilised river transport support.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn was on scene at the Stabroek Market (Georgetown) stelling this morning assessing the situation. The minister committed to additional support to commuters if it were needed.

Added to that, the Transport and Harbour Department (THD) and the Maritime Administration (MARAD) also jumped in to support with easing the tense situation.

Speedboat operators from the Essequibo River service later joined the emergency operation to ensure commuters, including school children, could get to the capital city.

A massive traffic buildup was reported at the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Some taxi drivers along the West Bank of Demerara were reportedly hiking fares for stranded commuters desirous of returning home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.