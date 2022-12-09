News Archives
APNU+AFC’s Carol Smith-Joseph slapped with 16 fraud charges
WhatsApp Image 2022-12-09 at 11.45.30 AM

CAROL Smith-Joseph, the Chief Scrutineer of the APNU+AFC, was slapped with 16 fraud charges this morning connected to her work at the Maritime Administration (MARAD) as a director in 2016 during the coalition’s time in government.

She was recently summoned to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Camp Street.

Smith-Joseph, during the APNU+AFC’s time in government, had also served in other public roles. She was also the Petroleum Advisor at the Natural Resources Ministry.

Joseph is already facing charges of electoral fraud along with former District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo; former People’s National Congress/Reform Chairperson, Volda Lawrence; and four others.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
