CXC releases 2023 timetable  
THE Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced the dates and released the timetables for its various 2023 examinations including the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

The January sitting of CSEC has been set for January 4-31, 2023, while the customary May/June sitting will be done May 8 to June 16, 2023. Meanwhile, CAPE has been scheduled for May 8 to June 13, 2023.

The 2023 Caribbean Vocational Qualification assessments will be conducted between April and September, with specific dates to be determined in collaboration with participating Ministries of Education.

Timetables for the various examinations are now available on https://www.cxc.org/download-timetables.
For CSEC, Mathematics Paper Two is set for May 17, while Paper One will be on June 13, English A Paper Two will be on May 16, while Paper One will be on June 16.

Staff Reporter

