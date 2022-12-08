Childcare professional praises BIT certification for boosting career

– Mother of four published several instructional textbooks to enhance pre-school learning

OWNER of Unique’s Play School, Day Care, and Nursery Program, Taneka Latoya Sanchara, permanently changed both her life and her career after utilizing the free training opportunities provided by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Thanks to a partnership between BIT and UNICEF, Mrs. Sanchara was one of the fortunate recipients who, in 2019, got training in an Early Childhood Development programme.

She asserted that her experience at BIT had equipped her with the skills she needed to advance in her work as a teacher of young children, thus boosting their growth.

“It [BIT] has helped a lot; there are a number of things I’ve put into practice from the course that have so far shown great outcomes,” Ms. Sanchara said.

She advised that when accessing this programme keep in mind that each professor takes a unique approach to making their lectures interesting and as such, persons need to be open-minded.

After this achievement, she completed a two-year Early Childhood Professional Course (ECP) online through the Arizona-based Penn Foster College. Currently, she is pursuing her diploma at the University of Guyana.

Among her other achievements are that she finished Childcare Part One at the University of Guyana in 2011 and Childcare Part Two with the Alpha Foundation in 2013. Having four lovely children and being married are two more life-changing accomplishments for her.

Before achieving these many successes, Ms Sanchara was concerned about her future due to having to drop out of high school. But as she embarked on her experience as a Sunday school teacher, this quickly changed, and the rest is history.

“I felt I had a particular skill, but it wasn’t until I was exposed to many teachings and began to lean more toward childcare that everything started to spring forth and fit together like a puzzle,” she said.

Throughout her voyage, Ms. Sanchara discovered several hidden abilities, which she now uses to her institution’s advantage.

Four teaching approaches are available through hands-on activities at Unique’s Play School, Day Care, and Nursery Program to ensure her pupils can enjoyably understand material.

To take things a step further, Ms. Sanchara also wrote and published several instructional textbooks, including sensory books, for her students to enhance their learning.

Using these books, she may replace conventional teaching strategies with activity-based learning for her pupils. For the time being, it is being provided to Regions Three, Four, Five and 10 to help other pre-school instructors.

The energetic instructor has also started, for young children, a collection of online classes called Unique’s Day Care/Play School and Nursery Program on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

This was done to keep the nation’s future leaders from losing knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She attributes her knowledge and abilities to BIT’s Early Childhood Development programme and to the development of this creative teaching strategy.

Sanchara said she would not swap her experience but would urge others to follow her lead and enroll in a life skills programme to improve their quality of life and launch a fulfilling profession.

People must take advantage of the numerous options provided by the Ali-led administration since, as she pointed out, the institution was created to enhance and grow citizens in the country.

The energetic teacher added, “right now, we have a lot of young people who want to excel at something because they have the potential but lack the resources to do that, and so the Board of Industrial Training is the place to be.”

Because of this, Ms. Sanchara suggested a possible alliance between BIT and her institution to help other interested people acquire the abilities and areas of expertise to find employment and to enrich her community and those around.

Unique’s Play School, Day Care, and Nursery Program is located at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.