Proteas pace quartet out to quieten Labuschagne

SOUTH Africa skipper Dean Elgar says his fast and furious Test pace quartet will relish bowling in Australia and has given a clue as to how they will try to unsettle Marnus Labuschagne.?

The Proteas play Australia at the Gabba in the first of three NRMA Insurance Tests from December 17 and boast a lethal foursome of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen in their fast-bowling arsenal.

Rabada, who has taken 257 Test wickets, was one of the stars of the 2016-17 series in Australia, which the Proteas won 2-1.

Elgar said Australia was a “great place for fast bowlers” who executed their skills and hit the right areas on the pitch.

He said his quartet “all bring something different to the table”.

“Kagiso’s career speaks for itself and we know what Nortje does with regard to bringing the heat,” Elgar told reporters.

“Also (Nortje’s) skillset is up there so he can balance two different game plans if he has to. Ngidi has the skillset where if the ball swings around he is the one bowler who is going to get the swing.

“Jansen also brings a lot of pace and bounce. He’s six foot-plus and the tallest member within our bowling ranks. They all bring something unique, which is nice to have.

“When you come to Australia you want to have that skill and you want to have the balance with regard to the raw pace they bring to the attack.”

Dismissing South Africa-born Labuschagne early will be high on the Proteas’ wish list in Brisbane after he scored 204 and 104 n.o. in the first Test against the West Indies in Perth.

Elgar fired an early shot across the bow at the in-form Australian No.3.

“Top of off with the odd bouncer seems to be a good indicator,” Elgar grinned when asked how to get Labuschagne out.

Labuschagne was undone by a fast bouncer from West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph in the second innings in Perth, top-edging the ball into his helmet and being caught on 19, only to be reprieved by a no-ball call.

The Australians were in pursuit of quick runs at the time, which influenced Labuschagne’s approach, but he will no doubt be tested against short bowling in Brisbane.

The Proteas have a four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field from Friday before the first Test.

None of the current squad has played a Test at the Gabba, and Elgar said these were “exciting times” for the visitors.

Men’s NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

December 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11:20hrs AEDT

December 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10:30hrs AEDT

January 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10:30hrs AEDT

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.