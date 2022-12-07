Analysis: It’s just like watching Brazil

(REUTERS) – Brazil produced a footballing masterclass as they hammered South Korea 4-1 in their World Cup last-16 match that brought back sweet memories for fans around the world who have been waiting for the return of Brazilian swagger on the pitch.

Animated by a soundtrack of samba drums and rhythmic dancing cascading down from the stands of the 974 Stadium, Brazil enjoyed themselves while toying with a team that had progressed at the expense of Ghana and Uruguay and beaten Portugal.

He was questioned for bringing nine forwards to Qatar and raised eyebrows when selecting a quintet of players committed to attacking football, in Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr Raphinha and Richarlison.

His courage paid off, with his side playing in a way reminiscent of the 1970 and 1982 Brazil teams that captured the hearts of football fans all across the world.

Brazil spread the ball beautifully with a plethora of one-touch passing combinations that cornered the South Koreans who had no plan to defend against so much talent.

Vinicius continues to evolve as Brazil’s new superstar in the making, maturing and growing in confidence with every game and helping Neymar carry the hopes of a nation.

The 22-year-old jet-heeled winger, who was already a nightmare for any defence with his sprints and dribbling skills, is starting to develop an eye for goal.

He later dinked a beautiful cross for Paqueta to score Brazil’s fourth, showing a control and vision that only special players possess,

It was a needed win for Brazil after arriving in Qatar with the pressure of being the tournament favourites and drawn in a tough Group G that included Switzerland and Serbia, defensive teams that play a style that always challenges Tite

Brazil played well in hard-fought wins against the Serbians and the Swiss, results that gave them the privilege of playing their fringe players in the last group stage match against Cameroon, with their ticket already booked to the knockouts.

Brazil went 24 years from 1970 to 1994 without lifting the World Cup trophy. Their experience of the magical team of 1982 failing to win the tournament created a form of identity crisis in Brazilian football that culminated in the defensive, but slickly drilled combination of Carlos Alberto Parreira that won in 1994.

Luiz Felipe Scolari’s winning combination in 2002 containing Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaka and Roberto Carlos returned to expressive football. When Brazil bombed out with their 7-1 semifinal thrashing at the hands of eventual tournament winners Germany on home soil in 2014 – Neymar seeming to crumble under pressure – it suggested the identity crisis remained.

A quarterfinal defeat to Belgium at Russia 2018 did not inspire confidence the country’s football was not wrestling with inner turmoil in some form. Not all Brazil’s stars in Qatar are perhaps quite as instantly recognisable as the team of 2002, but they will be if they go all the way and end another World Cup drought, this one now 20 years long.

Playing attacking football like South Korea tried against this brilliant Brazilian team looks like sporting suicide. Croatia will have to make a tough choice as they prepare to face the Seleção in Friday’s quarterfinal.