Tiger Rentals rejoins supporting cast for KFC Goodwill School Football

TIGER Rentals Guyana Inc. has come on board yet again in support of the third KFC Goodwill Under-18 School Football tournament that will run from December 18 to 23 at either their main base at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, or the Guyana Football Federation National Training Facility at Providence.

Tiger Rentals, a leading international provider of specialty rental equipment to the upstream offshore oil and gas market, and according to the coordinating body, Petra Organisation, the sponsorship goes towards the visiting St Benedict’s College from Trinidad and Tobago.

The top school from the twin-island republic will journey to Guyana along with SVB Academy from Suriname and they are expected to start arriving on Monday and Tuesday.

Those two will play alongside defending champions Annai Secondary, Christianburg Wismar, D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary, commonly called Waramadong, and Golden Grove Secondary.

Manager for Tiger Rentals Guyana, Shane Singh, thanked Petra for once again reaching out to them to be a partner for the second year.

Co-Director of the coordinating group, Troy Mendonca, expressed immense gratitude for the continued support of Tiger Rentals.

The teams will be divided into two groups of three and each team will face each other in the group. Subsequently, the first- and second-placed teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Group A comprises St Benedict’s College, Golden Grove Secondary and Waramadong Secondary, while Group B includes Annai, Christianburg- Wismar Secondary and SVB Academy.