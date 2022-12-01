Leopold Street, Albouystown youths meet officials on skills training

IN keeping with President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s promise to the residents of Leopold Street and other communities across Guyana, Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, and Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken met with Leopold Street and Albouystown residents on Wednesday.

The meeting was facilitated in the labour ministry’s boardroom and was centred on skills training programmes.

The gathering was arranged as a follow-up to Sunday’s outreach, during which President Ali reminded the Leopold Street locals that they would have access to skills development to aid in their personal development and community improvement.

The President made “on-the-spot” judgments and offered potential remedies based on the requirements of the community.

Wednesday’s discussion, which took place in the boardroom of the Ministry of Labour, was attended by more than 30 young men from Leopold Street and Albouystown.

Minister Benn reminded the young men that the country “is in transition, and if there is any moment when we need to join hands and meet the development requirements, that time is now.

“Every week people come to Guyana to do works which Guyanese can do, from mason to construction.”

In light of his statement, the minister urged all Guyanese to take part in the country’s development and tasked the youngsters to take advantage of the chance to learn new skills so that they can get out of any challenging situations that they encounter.

He further noted the importance of a smooth transition into the workforce, while cautioning them to always be skilled, punctual, and, most importantly, safety-conscious while in their working environment.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Hicken briefed the youngsters on their readiness for what lies ahead. He noted that they would be supported during the training as they would be provided with meals, transportation, and a stipend.

To add to the development of the community, he indicated that efforts would be placed on cleaning up the area to create a safe space for block-making. Upon completion, he noted that the young men will be placed in jobs to make their contributions to society and the development of the country as a whole.

In his remarks, Minister Hamilton said that while the nation is heading toward certification and accreditation, people who are skilled but uncertified can also get on board and become certified.

He noted that by doing this, it would enable the youths to take advantage of the nation’s rapid development.

The young men were given the opportunity to fill out their application forms and choose the course of their choice after the meeting, which would help with the efficient planning of training.

Additionally, present at the meeting were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Secretary of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Richard Maughn; Assistant Superintendent Jacquelyn Blair-McGregor, and Assistant Commissioner, Mr. Simon McBean. The men will commence training by December 5.