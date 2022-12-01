APNU+AFC desperate, will be exposed by right-thinking Guyanese – President Ali

CONDEMNING the flagrant attempts by the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) operatives to block community development, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has thrown his voice in, calling for the opposition’s disruptive efforts to be exposed.

The President’s statement comes just days after the opposition, APNU+AFC ramped up its efforts to disrupt development for communities across the country.

Following a visit by the Head of State to Den Amstel, contractors had begun working to rehabilitate the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

Their efforts, however, were disrupted earlier this week by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council Chairman, Kenton Hilliman, who, reportedly, locked the gate to the facility.

In response to this situation, and a statement made by the opposition in support of it, the President said that the APNU+AFC’s blockade on people and community development will be continuously exposed.

“Their incompetence in government and now their self-desire to stymie the development of our communities will continuously be exposed by right-thinking Guyanese,” President Ali in his statement said.

The opposition in a statement on Wednesday launched an attack on Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and stated that the people of Den Amstel should reject the government’s handling of land issues.

As such, President Ali stated that the attack on Minister Indar can only be seen as an indication of the APNU+AFC’s desperation as he added that the combined leadership of the “anti-development cabal” cannot match the Minister’s competence and commitment to the country’s development.

The President said, “Not only are Minister Indar and my Cabinet proactive, competent, highly skilled and innovative, but we understand what it is to build One Guyana, unlike the narrow minority of racist elites in the deflated APNU+AFC.”

He went on to add that, as right-thinking Guyanese, the APNU+AFC should continue to embrace the vision and transformation of the country.

Earlier this week, Minister Indar visited the site and posted to his Facebook Page explaining that the NDC chairman, along with other councillors, went to the contractor, chased him out of the ground, and placed padlocks on the gate in an attempt to stop the works.

Indar had said that the people of the community asked for help during the Head of State’s visit. He noted that with the NDC chairman negatively responding to the intervention, this neither benefits the community nor the country.

Minister Indar had a few words for the NDC chairman: “He should be embarrassed and he should be ashamed of himself… this is for the development of our youths, not for our old washed-up politicians. It is a shameful thing to say but we will deal with it.”