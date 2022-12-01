Over $165M transferred to Albouystown, West La Penitence

–for infrastructural development, job opportunities

THIRTY-FIVE contracts for the rehabilitation of bridges, roads and the desilting of drains were awarded to contractors from Albouystown and West La Penitence, South Georgetown to the tune of over $165 million, on Wednesday.

This is the delivery of a promise made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali when he visited the two communities back in October. The contracts were awarded to provide residents with meaningful employment, while fostering community development.

Contracts for the rehabilitation of concrete roads and bridges totalling $135.6 million and drainage works to the tune of $25.6 million were awarded.

Some 350 residents are expected to benefit from employment. This is in addition to the ongoing $1.5 billion Independence Boulevard and Cemetery Road enhancement works project.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, encouraged contractors to hire residents, especially youths.

“Every single contractor that signed here today is required to hire people from Albouystown, it is the people from right in here got to get the work done. There is a lot of youths that met us that need work and this is what this is about.

“It is for us to get the contractors involved so that you make money and you get the work done through people from the community, so that they can make money, so the money is in the community,” the minister stated.

Further, the minister urged contractors to give ‘adequate and reasonable’ pay to the residents being hired. He also urged the residents, who are set to be employed to unite and work diligently to complete the works.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to enhancing the lives of all Guyanese, and Albouystown is not left out.

“Albouystown is not a place that we will forget…. Our interest is about working with every community and everyone across this country because you all belong to Guyana and we govern for all the people of this country. We are here to work with you, we want to see your lives enhanced, we want to see your families develop and the community in which you live become as wholesome as possible,” he assured.

Minister McCoy proceeded to call on residents to unite to attain ‘Destination Albouystown’ a community that is in line with Guyana’s transformation.

“The quickest way of reaching destination ideal, destination beauty, destination Albouystown, top notch is by making sure that we are working together in partnership with government and communities.”

Meanwhile, works are expected to commence immediately.

Contractors hailing from Albouystown and West La Penitence in South Georgetown, who were awarded contracts for community works commended the government for fulfilling the promise of President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

Joy Roberts, contractor of BBS Construction, Mining and Security Services Inc, said that the initiative will strengthen the relationship between the government and the community.

“This is a good initiative as Guyana is stepping forward to being more a country on the broader scale and I believe that giving local representatives the opportunity to work in their communities will not only create avenues for jobs, but will also strengthen the relationship with the community and the government,” she expressed.

Contractor of Box Money Enterprise, Satreohan Harriram said, “we feel real great about it because this is a great enhancement the government is doing and I should welcome the government for this great enhancement. And it’s good to be a part of it. It will benefit me to get an idea of this different field and I am willing to work with the government on different projects.”

John Dowridge contractor of John & Sons’ Construction noted that, “the community will be upgrading and beautifying so you done know that your area going up so people mustn’t talk bad about Albouystown.”

Another contractor, Nankumar Persaud of Jai signs and Auto Designs expressed, “this is a great initiative as it gives residents of the community an opportunity to put money in their pockets. I hope that everybody can come together and see what the president is trying to do and collaborate and support it 100 percent. I think with every community it can only get better.”

Lisa Allicock contractor from Regal Construction and Cleaning Company expressed excitement for the job.

“I am excited and I think it is betterment for Guyanese and the government is doing a great job. And it benefits the young people, it encourages them to work so it’s a good thing the government is doing.”

Meanwhile, Fabian Yessop of Amazon Infrastructural Construction said the works will significantly improve the thoroughfare.

“I am very happy; you know it’s very nice what the government is doing for us ghetto youths. The works being done in Albouystown will benefit our community by fixing the holes, persons with vehicles will be able to park freely. So, I am very glad for this initiative that the president is doing for us.”

“I feel good about it because it’s a good initiative and it’s going to help a lot of people at least we are going to give a lot of youth’s work, who really need the job. The government is doing a great job, I went around and I see a lot of works that they are doing from the time they’re in they do good,” Anjane Christy, contractor of Angels General Enterprises related.

Dexter Harry contractor of Harry Enterprise said the project will give youths the opportunity to gain a skill.

“It putting some extra money in your pockets and got the youths doing something proper in the Albouystown area instead of liming around. So, you will have youths with you showing them a trade and have them doing something proper with the road depending on whatever contract you get. And the initiative is very good because the government got Albouystown developing a great lot.”

The project is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s manifesto commitment of enhancing the lives of all Guyanese. (DPI)