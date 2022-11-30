News Archives
GDF kick starts Soldiers’ Day activities
Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess serves meals to soldiers at Base Camp Jaguar, New River (East Berbice-Corentyne)
EARLY Christmas cheer reached ranks serving at Base Camp Jaguar, New River ( East Berbice-Corentyne), as the Guyana Defence Force kick-starts celebrations for the most wonderful season of the year.

These soldiers are the first batch to have enjoyed traditional SOLDIERS’ DAY’ activities. After being awoken to the traditional ‘brew’, the ranks, who will be serving at the border location throughout the holidays, were, on Tuesday, treated to lunch with Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess, his team of Officers, and residents of the surrounding community.

Children of the community were also treated to Christmas presents.

