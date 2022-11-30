Locally grown roses go on sale at NAREI

–as President Ali’s ‘One Guyana Rose Project’ takes shape

FRESH roses have been harvested from President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana Rose Project, designed to create employment and generate income for single parents.

To this end, according to information from the Ministry of Agriculture, sale of the fresh roses commenced on Tuesday.

“These roses are grown right here in Guyana and are now ready for the market. We have managed to have the roses ready for the Christmas season,” the Agriculture Ministry said.

Interested florists or individuals could make direct contact with Ms. Melissa Ferreira on telephone 220-5730 (NAREI Compound) for purchase.