‘Top Cop’ urges traffic ranks to be professional
Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, addressing a section of the gathering of traffic ranks where he underscored the Force's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

–signals zero-tolerance approach to abusive behaviour towards ranks

COMMISSIONER of Police, Clifton Hicken, met Monday morning, with Traffic Ranks of Police Regional Divisions 4 ‘A’ (Georgetown) and 4 ‘C’ (Cove and John, East Coast Demerara) where he reminded ranks of the importance of maintaining professionalism at all times, despite the daily challenges faced while executing their duties.

Alluding to the Guyana Police Force’s motto: ‘Service and Protection’, Commissioner Hicken told the ranks they should remember and be continually guided by the Force’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which must be strictly adhered to at all times.

Commissioner Hicken made it clear that he had taken note of the recent incidents of aggressive and abusive attacks meted out to members of the Guyana Police Force, while they were carrying out their lawful duty to serve and protect.

The ‘Top Cop’ declared that there would be a zero-tolerance approach and asked the public to desist from such behaviour.

Hicken has been at the forefront of a strategic, people-centric focus on community outreaches to bridge the gap between the Police and the community.

Numerous Police-led outreaches were held in several communities across Guyana in recent months, which have helped to win public trust and create partnerships to foster safer communities.

However, within the past two weeks, there have been, at least, three reported cases of civilians not only abusing police traffic ranks on duty but also physically attacking them in a blatant show of disrespect for the rule of law.

Mr Hicken said such behaviour would not be tolerated, and persons who feel they can assault and attack the Police, while carrying out their sworn duty to serve and protect, will face the full brunt of the law.

