Police engaging youths through sports

– 19 sports teams from Agricola to Soesdyke, EBD, benefit

A QUANTITY of football and cricket gear was recently distributed to 19 sports teams from Agricola to Soesdyke, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), as part of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continued efforts to bridge the divide between communities across the country and to engage youths through sports.

Deputy Commissioner ‘ Operations ‘(ag.), Ravindradat Budhram spearheaded the initiative with collaboration and support from the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council and corporate sector members.

The gear, which included footballs, cricket balls and bats, were handed over to the teams in front of a packed audience of residents who supported the initiative at the Golden Grove Housing Scheme.

In brief remarks at the handing over, Deputy Commissioner Budhram highlighted that while the initiative aims to bring the communities closer to the police, it will also centre on keeping the youths active and healthy.

“The aim behind the project as well is to ensure we have a healthy lifestyle and we keep fit”, the Deputy Commissioner noted.

Also present at the handing-over were Commander of Regional Division 4’B’, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh; Chairperson of the Grove/Diamond NDC, Indrani Ramnarine and Council of the Grove/Diamond NDC, Clemsdord Belgrave, as well as members of the Corporate Sector.

Meanwhile, when contacted by this publication, Deputy Commissioner Budhram said the role police play in society places them in an unenviable position.

“Law and order, he noted, is a central tenet of civilized society, and Sports has the ability to bring people together and allow them to look past their differences. Many sports-based initiatives are allowing citizens and law enforcement to work together to forge stronger bonds and communities,” Budhram said.

He noted that the GPF is proud to be able to partner with stakeholders to improve the power of sports to heal communities.

“We believe that athletes have a central role to play to make our society better”, he added.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner (ag) Budhram explained that it is essential to build relationships of trust and provide guidance in helping young people get onto the right path in life, and sports is one of the many ways this can be achieved.

“Moreover, it is great for the GPF to build bonds with the young people. The participating police ranks also benefit by learning more about the home lives and challenges these kids face, resulting in a more compassionate and nuanced approach to them as a group,” Budhram underscored.