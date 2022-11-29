Parikawarinau residents benefit from $18M water supply system

APPROXIMATELY 211 persons from 56 households are now benefitting from a vastly improved water supply system in the village of Parikawarinau, in the Rupununi, Region Nine.

The $18M water supply system was commissioned on Saturday by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Regional Chairman Brian AllicocK; Hinterland Service Director, Ramchand Jailal; Toshao Brian James and other village leaders.

Minister Croal spoke of the Government’s commitment to ensuring 100 per cent coverage of potable water in all hinterland regions.

He urged residents to play their part in ensuring that they get the maximum benefit from the system by taking care of all system components.

Under this project, engineers from the Guyana Water Inc. installed a complete water supply system comprising of a newly drilled well for an improved water source, the installation of a 2 km distribution network, the construction of 40 standpipes and the building of elevated storage. This new system now gives 95 per cent of the community access to potable water at a household level.

However, 12 households that reside far off the system need to be connected and would require approximately 8km of the network to be connected.

Parikawarinau village is situated approximately 35km south of Lethem’s main town. It is home to about 211 persons. Before upgrading the water supply system, residents relied on a hand-dug well and windmill system for the supply of potable water. Some residents would have to travel far distances to obtain potable water. This was one of the major challenges faced by the people of Parikawarinau village since there was no network to serve the community.

Meanwhile, in summing up Government’s investment in the water sector for Region Nine, Minister Croal alluded to the fact that some $200 million has been expended in the region.

These investments have seen approximately 400 residents of Katoonarib, Region Nine, now receiving improved access to potable water following the completion of a Water Supply System.

In Potarinau, Region Nine, residents now have improved access to potable water following the expansion of the water supply system.

Additionally, Parikwarinau now has a new water supply system; a new water supply system in Toka, Region Nine has provided first time access to potable water for close to 300 residents in the community.

They also benefit from a trestle equipped with storage tanks, a Photovoltaic (PV) system and distribution pipelines in Shulinab, Region Nine, while ensuring improved access to potable water for 400 residents.

Further, the villages in St. Ignatius, Annai, Rupertee, Aranaputa and Wowetta have benefitted from improved water supply systems.

Additional Projects will be undertaken in 2022 and extending into 2023 in Region Nine.

This will see an investment of some $270M in budgetary allocatoin for water supply improvement projects in Shulinab, Meriwau, Karadarunau, Masakanari, Achiweb, Shea, Rupunau, Yakarinta, Katoka, Para Bara, Quarrie and Sawariwau Villages to provide full coverage and first-time access to some residents.