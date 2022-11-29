Hundreds of jobs on the cards for Region Six residents

–as works progress on call centre

RESIDENTS of Region Six will soon have access to hundreds of jobs, as works progress on a new call centre in the region.

According to a post on President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s official Facebook page: “Construction is moving apace nicely on the call center in Region Six. When completed, this facility will create hundreds of jobs for mainly young people in Berbice.”

It was reported that the government had budgeted to create the infrastructure for a call centre in in the region.

President Ali, in December 2021, had said that the government is developing the entire country and that Region Six will not be left behind.

The initiative in Berbice forms part of fulfilling yet another manifesto promise of providing 50,000 jobs in the first five-year term.

Thousands of jobs have already been created across the country in just over two years through the opening of the Linden call centre, the government’s implementation of the part-time job initiative, the major housing drive and construction boom, and other public and private initiatives.