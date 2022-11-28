‘Survivor’ uses fashion to bring awareness to gender-based violence

By Cindy Parkinson

FASHION shows serve a purpose that goes beyond entertainment. They provide designer with a platform to showcase their talents, creative abilities and emotions without restrictions.

At the media launch of “Orange the Runway Vol. 2,” the founder Jamicia McCalman-Nelson, explained to the Guyana Chronicle that the fashion show is very near and dear to her heart because of her personal experience with being sexually abused at a young age.

“Growing up as a child, I saw my mother being abused by my father and having to experience that personally wasn’t easy. I found a way to channel my childhood trauma through my art and writing,” she added.

According to her, in 2018, she returned home from a trip to Trinidad wanting to make an impact. At that point she decided to challenge herself to make a difference in the lives of others, especially those who have experienced or are experiencing abuse.

That passion motivated her and “Orange The Runway” was born.

McCalman-Nelson noted that the first fashion show was held in 2018, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had no choice but to put a pause on it.

She also added that the fashion show is more than just the art and talking about it. To her, it is a way to use fashion to bring awareness to a serious issue.

She used the opportunity to thank her family and her sponsors for allowing her to tell her story in a way that is artistic and palatable to all.

Meanwhile, Sidney Nelson, the project coordinator and Jamicia’s husband, during his comments at the launch said that a project will soon be implemented to highlight the issue and provide the resources individuals will need to make positive changes in their lives, households, and communities.

According to him, “Project C” aims to save, eliminate, educate, and bring awareness to gender-based violence.

He used the occasion to call on the relevant authorities to “come on board and join us as we implement this project.” Individuals from the private and public sectors who want to contribute in a tangible way are also being encouraged to get on board.

One of Guyana’s most recognised designers, Randy Madray, expressed his gratitude to McCalman-Nelson for including him in her fashion show and allowing him to showcase his pieces.

“Based on the first fashion show that I saw, Jamicia and her team did an incredible job and I am happy to be a part of Vol. 2.” Randy added that he is “always ready” to support anything or anyone who speaks up against gender-based violence.

Isahiah Luther, the creative director and owner of Buckhead Sustainable Designs, has been involved in the fashion show from the inception.

According to him, he’s excited to support the initiative.

The show will be held on December 4 from 09:00hrs at the Guyana Marriott, under the theme, “Through the looking glass.”

The event is a fashion, awards, arts and advocacy show, with the main focus being fashion and awards. It is also being held in honour of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Designers and models from the Caribbean will also be on the catwalk.