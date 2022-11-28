‘Gender-based violence is everyone’s business’

-Minister Parag emphasises at WPO seminar

By Cindy Parkinson

IN observation of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Women’s Progressive Organisation (Enmore Group) on Saturday hosted a seminar.

The event was held at the Enmore /Hope Primary School under the theme, “Ending violence against women,” and attracted a sizeable gathering of men, women and children.

Minister of the Public Service, Sonia Savitri Parag, who was the guest speaker, said in her remarks that she views domestic violence as a “disease and/or a pandemic that is getting bigger and bigger and is above our heads.”

She noted that gender-based violence is something with which the world is very familiar, but the lack of understanding makes it very difficult to eliminate.

The minister added that it is a social issue that plagues communities in Guyana and throughout the world.

According to her, the Government of Guyana and her ministry are working tirelessly to identify the reasons why such acts of abuse are continuously happening.

While Minister Parag applauded the men for showing up in support of the cause, she asked them to hold other men accountable for their actions and related to them that “putting on an event wouldn’t eradicate domestic violence, but it is done through awareness.”

She expressed belief that the biggest challenge faced when it comes to abuse and violence is getting a woman to believe that she is worthy enough to leave an abusive relationship, knowing that she will get through it and can be independent, have self-confidence and be empowered.

She also pointed out that “we” are failing to look at ways in which we can deal with the perpetrators and their mental well-being.

His Excellency, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, named the “Men on Mission” initiative with the abbreviation “MoM” because “he wants men in our communities to be as resilient as mothers. It is also more than that. It is to address men’s issues as well as provide mentorship to them,” Minister Parag said.

She added that in her opinion, such an initiative is “significant” and “necessary” in the fight against gender-based violence.

Even though statistics have shown that more females than males are victims of abuse, Minister Parag noted that the government and the Ministry of Human Services are working on initiatives that “are on the way” to help both genders.

She used the opportunity to urge residents of every community in Guyana to stand up for one another and speak up for those who are not as brave.

The minister also called on the Guyana Police Force to be more proactive and to enforce the law.

She noted that the laws of Guyana are there to protect people who are being abused and the penalty for violence is a serious one that includes serving time in prison.

Minister Parag called on the general public to speak with their children, especially the boys, about showing empathy for women. This she said will help in eradicating the stigma that is attached to gender-based violence.

She also tasked those who are “brave enough” to make use of the 914 hotline, so that they can get the necessary help for themselves or for someone who is being abused.