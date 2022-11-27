100 Lethem families move closer to homeownership

–after signing agreement under Lethem Housing Support Programme

THE first 100 beneficiaries of the Lethem Housing Support Programme signed their agreement on Saturday with the Ministry of Housing and Water Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) to move forward with the construction of their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal is leading the exercise along with the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves. Regional Chairman Brian Allicock and Mayor of Lethem, John Macedo, are also at the activity, which was held at the CH&PA Regional Office in Lethem, Region Nine.

The Lethem Housing Support Programme is the brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The agency will construct $3M low-income homes and provide millions of dollars in support to each beneficiary for the building cost.

Moreover, the Ministry will partner with the New Building Society, Republic Bank Guyana Ltd. and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, as they will be offering loans to the tune of $2M, at a rate of 3.5 per cent to the prospective homeowners.

Minister Croal stated that the programme promotes occupancy in housing schemes. He noted that assessments would show close to 300 empty allocated lots in nearby schemes such as Tabatinga and Culvert City.

“So, what we also do, in addition to allocations, is to recognize and have support programmes that have home construction and homeownership at the fore,” Minister Croal said.

CEO Greaves stated that the project also aims at job creation and improving the regional economy.

“We are pleased to say that all the contractors are from Region Nine, all the timber and bricks are from Region Nine [and] all the workers that will be working on these houses will be from Region Nine,” the CEO stated.

During the activity, agreements were also signed between CH&PA and the first two villages — Surama and Kwatamang — for supplying clay blocks.

Moreover, Expressions of Interest have been published for lumber and other hardware materials to construct the homes. In another two weeks, these contracts are expected to be awarded.

Lethem’s six hundred land allottees are expected to benefit from the Lethem Housing Support Programme. With support provided by the government, the allottees will not be required to provide collateral to the banks. They will also benefit from the government’s steel and cement housing subsidy for constructing their foundation. The first set of homes are slated for completion during the first quarter of 2023.

Approximately forty house lots were also distributed at the event. This will add to nearly 19,000 house lots allocated by the Ministry since 2020.