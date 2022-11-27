Immediate relief

–President Ali mobilises teams to address concerns of Herstelling residents

–emphasises need for collective responsibility to tackle existing issues

RESIDENTS of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), were assured of immediate interventions to remedy some of the issues they face. This assurance was given by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s, during a walkabout in the community on Saturday.

Among the concerns raised by residents were those related to crime, the indiscriminate dumping of garbage and dilapidated infrastructure in some sections of the community. The Head of State keenly listened to these concerns and offered practical solutions that would be implemented immediately.

“As much as we can do, we are doing. In the last two years, all these roads we did back and we committed to doing all the remaining roads. All these roads were redone, but these are some of the social issues that require the community’s support,” President Ali told the residents.

Directly addressing complaints of littering and poor garbage disposals, and petty crimes such as robberies in the area, Dr. Ali emphasised that there has to be a collective responsibility to resolve these issues.

He urged them to report all instances of crime and follow up with the Guyana Police Force to ensure that appropriate actions are taken. And the President told the residents that they ought to snap photos of those vehicles that dump the garbage in the community so that the necessary punitive actions can be pursued.

Even so, he does not believe that the residents should be left unaided.

“This time, we are not only going to involve the [Neighbourhood Democratic Council] and the [Community Development Council], I want all the community leaders and everybody to get involved,” he said.

Another concern from the residents was that there are several old vehicles parked and abandoned in the community.

In response, the Head of State called on the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and community leaders to identify these vehicles and give them the warning to remove them. If they do not remove them, he warned residents that they will be removed without their permission.

Yet another issue raised was that a main pipe in the community became broken about three weeks ago and the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) had not responded. The President contacted someone from GWI and informed them about the issue, and subsequently affirmed that it would be immediately resolved.

Meanwhile, President Ali highlighted that 114 kilometres of the community’s roads have been constructed and rehabilitated. By year end, the Head of State said another 11 kilometres will be completed.

Importantly, the President signaled to the residents that no issue was too small for his consideration.

In fact, during his walk through the community, President Ali came across an old wooden house with an elderly woman seated in front of the house, who said she lives with her grandson. The Head of State said help will be given to fix the house and to make a walkway to the house.

He noted that these are things he would like the newly launched ‘Men on Mission’ to do; provide assistance to communities.

A Venezuelan immigrant was among those who thanked the President and Guyana for opening the door to Venezuelan immigrants. The President told the man that they will work with them to improve their living conditions.