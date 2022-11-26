Better representation, enhanced community development expected

–with adjustment of constituency boundaries, Minister Dharamlall says

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall on Friday said that several local authorities have officially been reverted to their 2016 constituency boundaries to foster better representation in those areas.

At a press conference on Friday, Minister Dharamlall said that the government has been steadfastly working over the last two years to prepare for Local Government Elections (LGE).

According to the minister, LGE is slated for March 13, 2023, and as such, changes were made, and these will contribute to the maintenance of democracy at the local government level.

Adding that local democracy is essential to the overall development of communities, the minister said that the changes that were made were done in consultation with residents of the communities, and will result in a positive outcome.

In Region One (Barima-Waini), the boundaries of the Mabaruma township have been extended to include the Wauna area, which was left out of an institutionalised administration.

In Region Two Pomeroon-Supenaam), the Kitty/Providence and Moruca/Phoenix areas in the lower Pomeroon will be merged into one Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), based on the small population size.

In Region Three (Essequibo Islanda-West Demerara), Dharamlall said that the government has extended the Toevlugt/Patentia NDC to capture residents beyond the area.

In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), the boundaries will also be reverted to the 2016 boundaries. The A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration made heinous decisions to consolidate areas in Region Four, so that there would be less representation or support for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), the Woodlands/Farm NDC was extended to include De Hoop, along the De Hoop access Road, and Little Biaboo and Big Biaboo communities.

Meanwhile, in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), it was stated that the No. 52/No.74 NDC area will now be split into two NDCs, these being, No. 52 to No. 63 and No. 64 to No.74. This, he said, would allow for better management.

“There are 14 areas that were affected in 2018, and we have decided that for better representation, those areas go back to the 2016 constituency boundaries. We believe that at the end of local government elections on March 13, there is going to be better representation for the people,” Minister Dharamlall said, adding that as a result of these changes, there will now be an increase in the complement of councillors within the 80 local authority areas, these being the 70 NDCs and 10 municipalities.

In 2018, there were some 1,192 councillors across the country in 596 constituencies; however, for the upcoming 2023 LGE, there will now be 1,220 councillors within 610 constituencies across Guyana.