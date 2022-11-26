News Archives
Trade delegation from massive Canadian energy association to explore local opportunities
Canada

GUYANA continues to be a hub for investors, as evidenced by a planned visit here by a trade delegation from Canadian Energy NL, Newfoundland and Labrador’s largest energy industry association.

According to a press release from the Canadian High Commission, the trade delegation will be engaging the Government of Guyana, the business community and other key stakeholders from November 28 to December 2.

This trade visit is a collaboration between the High Commission of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service, the Canada Guyana Chamber of Commerce and the Centre for Local Business Development, and it seeks to identify opportunities and make connections to increase trade.
Energy NL has more than 460 members who provide products and services for the energy sector.

“Energy NL also organises the world- renowned energy conference in Newfoundland and Labrador, focused on industry trends, pioneering technologies and featuring the top leaders in energy from around the world. The Energy NL Conference 2022 had Guyanese presence and looks to build on the market synergies for even greater participation,” the High Commission said.
This current trade mission comes on the heel of five previous missions to Guyana from Newfoundland and Labrador that saw several of the members of Energy NL creating partnerships and linkages in Guyana.

This year’s trade mission will be focusing on multiple business sectors, including renewable and non-renewable energy, cleantech/oceantech, digitalisation and infrastructure.

“Canada has, for years, been Guyana’s largest trade partner prior to oil and gas, therefore the continuance of these trade missions seek to widen the trade partnerships between Canada and Guyana, using Canadian expertise and Guyanese entrepreneurial spirit to meet the needs of Guyana’s growth trajectory,” the High Commission said.

It was reported in July this year that Canada-Guyana merchandise trade totalled some $238.2 million last year.

Staff Reporter

