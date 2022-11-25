Virjanand Depoo accredited new Guyana Ambassador to Suriname

VIRJANAND Depoo was on Wednesday accredited the Ambassador of Guyana to Suriname after he submitted his Letters of Credence to the country’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Depoo has over 30 years of service in the public and private sectors, specifically in the fields of education, business, and community service.

During the accreditation ceremony, President Santokhi welcomed Ambassador Depoo to Suriname and reaffirmed Suriname’s commitment to strengthening relations with Guyana.

The ceremony was also attended by Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin; Mrs Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of the Republic of Suriname; Mrs Sandra Depoo, Spouse of Ambassador Depoo and Ms Malvie Talbot, First Secretary of the Embassy of Guyana in Suriname.