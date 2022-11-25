GPHC to offer free laser treatment for kidney stones

–following procurement of $25M machine

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has acquired a new $25.2 million laser lithotripter, which will be used to offer free laser treatment to persons with kidney stones.

According to a press release from the hospital, the laser lithotripsy caters for a completely non-invasive approach, meaning no incision is required to treat patients with kidney stones; this is a big advancement from the usual major surgery that would be required to treat this condition.

“This technique uses a high-intensity laser beam to pulverise stones through an endoscope. Patients who are eligible for laser treatment not only benefit from a non-invasive procedure, but may have shorter recovery times and hospital stays, allowing them to resume their regular routines earlier. This service is free of cost and is being offered for the first time in the public healthcare sector,” GPHC said.

Kidney stones affect 10 per cent of the population during their lifetimes and places a significant burden on the healthcare system.

Almost 50 per cent of the workload of the Urology Department is related to kidney stone disease. Using this modern laser technology, stone surgery is performed using a camera in the urinary tract.

The hospital explained that there is no cut or scar on the abdomen and the patient is discharged, in most cases, on the same day. Traditionally, with open surgery, people had a large scar on the abdomen, spent days in hospital and required one-two months of recuperation.

The Urology Department and the GPHC’s administration consider the provision of this service as a significant advancement in the corporation’s commitment to provide the people of Guyana with modern healthcare services comparable with the best in the world.

Specialist Urological Surgeon, Dr Rajendra Sukhraj, expressed profound gratitude to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran, and his team for their confidence and commitment to providing healthcare that is “second to none” by taking the leap and bringing this technology to the GPHC, since it is long overdue.

“The GPHC’s administration remains dedicated to continued investment in all resources, equipment, and staff that are required to provide modern care that is on par with international standards,” the hospital said.